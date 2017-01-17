Wirelessly use old wired devices with...

Wirelessly use old wired devices with this Aukey Bluetooth transmitter & receiver

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Bluetooth has been the gold standard in streaming for a while now, but that doesn't mean you have to toss all your m beloved wired devices to keep up with the latest tech trends. With a Bluetooth audio transmitter and receiver like this Aukey model, you can stream music from your wired devices to and from Bluetooth devices without any messy/unsightly cables to set up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC