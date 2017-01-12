Wifi keeps disconnecting5

Wifi keeps disconnecting5

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tom's Hardware

Installed win 10 64 bit on it, the internet worked perfect the first day. But before going to bed and shutting off my PC, that shitty win 10 update happened and the wireless connection was never the same... The next day, while turning the PC on, it finished its update and wow boy, did that internet keep disconnecting or eventually dropping to 10 kbps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Getting your old headphones to work with the iP... Sep '16 Crystal_Clear722 7
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC