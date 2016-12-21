Wi-Fi Expands with .11ax at CES

Wi-Fi Expands with .11ax at CES

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: EETimes

As we approach the yearly post-New Year's Eve torture that is CES, one piece of good news is Wi-Fi is about to get better. A new revision of the standard focused on supporting greater client density should begin to roll out in 2017 802.11ax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec 15 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
News Getting your old headphones to work with the iP... Sep '16 Crystal_Clear722 7
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC