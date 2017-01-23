Wi-Fi device makers targeting home de...

Wi-Fi device makers targeting home dead zones

A collection of Plume Pods, one in each of the colors the company offers. Plume, a Palo Alto startup, has crafted a WiFi networking system comprised of multiple pods rather than a single router.

Chicago, IL

