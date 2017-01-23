Why connecting to wifi is such a pain in the phone

A group of computer scientists from Tsinghua University, Tencent and Tsinghua National Laboratory for Information Science and Technology have posted a first-of-its-kind paper to Arxiv, analyzing the problems that make connecting to wifi networks so achingly slow. They worked from a data-set of 400 million sessions across 7 million access points, gleaned from the Android "Wifi Manager" app.

