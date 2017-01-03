Warning over Android Trojan that uses smartphones to attack routers

Security software company Kaspersky has warned of a new form of Android Trojan that uses compromised devices to conduct surreptitious brute-force attacks against WiFi routers. Dubbed the Switcher Trojan, it is distributed via fake versions of popular apps and, rather than exploiting compromised devices directly, seeks to take control of WiFi routers in order to re-direct traffic.

