Verizon Needs More Than Yahoo! to Combat Stagnant Wireless Growth
While Verizon Communications may have the best wireless network in the world, the company told investors Tuesday that it won't be able to grow wireless services revenues until 2018. Previously, the company hoped to return its wireless business to growth in 2017.
