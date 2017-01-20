Verizon and AT&T Prepare to Bring 5G To (Select) Markets In 2017
An anonymous reader quotes IEEE Spectrum: This year, Verizon and AT&T plan to deliver broadband internet to select homes or businesses using fixed wireless networks built with early 5G technologies . These 5G pilot programs will give the public its first glimpse into a wireless future that isn't due to fully arrive until the early 2020s.
