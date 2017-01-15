VeEX Launches WiFi Test Module

VeEX Inc., a global leader in Telecom, CATV, Fiber, Transport and Broadband Access, today announced the launch of its MTTplus-900 Air Expert Module. The Air Expert Module for the MTTplus platform is equipped with 802.11ac 3x3 radio capabilities to discover the network's Access Points, Clients and Channels.

