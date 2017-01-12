US Intel: Russia hacked Republican groups during election
Democratic groups and figures weren't the only ones targeted in Russia's suspected campaign to influence last year's U.S. election. Russian cyberspies also targeted computers from state-level Republican groups and stole information from local voter registration records, FBI director James Comey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC