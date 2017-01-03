TP-Link Showcases A Simpler, More Con...

TP-Link Showcases A Simpler, More Connected Life at CES Booth No. 30526

See TP-Link's latest networking routers and modern smart home accessories at booth #30526 in South Hall 3 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. TP-Link will introduce Deco, a new line of Whole-Home Wi-Fi Systems that address the need for faster and more reliable Internet connections, due to the growing number of connected devices throughout the home.

