Top wireless Bluetooth earphones to w...

Top wireless Bluetooth earphones to wear to the gym

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Shiny shiny

Who needs another set of wires? Now Apple has got rid of the headphone jack on its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices you simply can't plug in your standard set of wired headphones into the phone anymore without a Lightning adapter. Fortunately, Apple includes one of these with both new phones along with a set of Lightning Ear Pods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shiny shiny.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC