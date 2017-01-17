This Wi-Fi alternative rides on LTE r...

This Wi-Fi alternative rides on LTE rails

11 hrs ago

A group that sees enterprises and even consumers setting up their own LTE-like networks now has a formula to work from. On Tuesday, the MulteFire Alliance announced MulteFire Release 1.0, which defines an LTE-like network that can run entirely on unlicensed spectrum like the frequencies Wi-Fi uses.

