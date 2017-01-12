The Wireless Underground: NYC Subway Rollout Done

Transit Wireless, the company deploying WiFi and cell services in the 279 underground stations in the New York City system, says that the services are available as of Monday, except in four stations that are being renovated at the moment. Transit Wireless told me at the end of November that WiFi service would be complete in the underground stations by the end of 2016, and cellular service would follow hard on its heels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.