The Vifa Oslo Bluetooth speaker packs high-end audio into a minimalist design
Vifa has been a major player behind the scenes for a while now, but the Oslo has us wondering why it took so long for the company to launch its own products. Unless you're very into audio gear, the name Vifa might not ring a bell to you, but that doesn't mean you haven't encountered the company's products before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan 17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC