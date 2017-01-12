Supermarket giant upgrades wireless n...

Supermarket giant upgrades wireless network with Verizon

11 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

The supermarket giant has rolled out a new wireless platform from Verizon Enterprise Solutions across its divisions, which include Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover, and Giant Carlisle, The platform has resulted in a digitally rich in-store experience for the grocer's smartphone-using shoppers. "Our divisions are focused on the needs of their customers and improving the overall customer experience," said Paul Scorza, CIO, Ahold USA.

