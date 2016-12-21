Study shows 802.11ac wave 2 APs gaining sales ground
Shipments of 802.11ac wave 2 access points doubled in volume in the third quarter of 2016, as the newer wireless technology begins to reach further into the mainstream. Shipments of 802.11ac wave 2 access points doubled in volume in the third quarter of 2016, as the newer wireless technology begins to reach further into the mainstream.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
