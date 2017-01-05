Sennheiser's new wireless headphones build on its popular HD 4 series
Sennheiser typically rolls out its latest headphone models on the show floor at CES every year and 2017 is no different. In addition to its first consumer Ambeo headphones that record your surroundings for better audio quality, the company has three more models it's showing off for the first time.
