Senate panel OKs bill requiring porn-free Wi-Fi in libraries
A group of Utah senators signed off Tuesday on the first of two proposals this year continuing a lawmaker's campaign against pornography. Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, led an effort last year for Utah to declare pornography a public health crisis, contending that pornography is addictive and distorts children's thinking about sex, threatens marriages and contributes to sexual violence.
