Security Innovation Appoints eSSys to Resell Aerolink V2X Security in South Korea

Security Innovation, a pioneer in software and automotive security, announced today that it has appointed eSSys Co., Ltd as the exclusive South Korean reseller of its AerolinkA secure communications software for Vehicle to Everything communications. Supporting the IEEE 1609.2 and ETSI security standards , Security Innovation's Aerolink is the undisputed leader in securing Vehicle to Vehicle and Vehicle to Infrastructure communications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.