Samsung M9500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player preview: Not just 4K but Bluetooth too

Samsung announced its new, top-of-the-line Ultra HD Blu-ray player a week or so before the CES 2017 consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas but we have now seen the M9500 in the flesh. The Korean company calls its new deck the ultimate content player because it doesn't just spin 4K Blu-rays, it is also capable of Bluetooth wireless streaming, and has Samsung Smart Remote integration, so you can use just the one controller across all the latest Samsung UHD devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocket-lint.co.uk.