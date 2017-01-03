Samsung M9500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player preview: Not just 4K but Bluetooth too
Samsung announced its new, top-of-the-line Ultra HD Blu-ray player a week or so before the CES 2017 consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas but we have now seen the M9500 in the flesh. The Korean company calls its new deck the ultimate content player because it doesn't just spin 4K Blu-rays, it is also capable of Bluetooth wireless streaming, and has Samsung Smart Remote integration, so you can use just the one controller across all the latest Samsung UHD devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocket-lint.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC