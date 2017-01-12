Royston author Helen Bailey's Broadstairs holiday home WiFi 'gave ...
Former computer software engineer Ian Stewart alerted police to him being in possession of 'missing' Helen Bailey's phone after he failed to anticipate the device would be picked up on the WiFi network at their Kent holiday home, St Albans Crown Court heard yesterday. Described by prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC as a 'very significant event', the phone was picked up when Mr Stewart went to the home a day after he reported Ms Bailey missing on April 15 - four days after she was killed and dumped in a cesspit along with her dog Boris.
