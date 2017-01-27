Quantenna Communications to Announce ...

Quantenna Communications to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Financial Results

Quantenna Communications, Inc. a global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 after the close of the market on Monday, February 13, 2017. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

