powerline-status-i3 1.2

Powerline ========= [![Build Status] ] This is a fork of Kim Silkebaekken's powerline **Powerline is a statusline plugin for vim, and provides statuslines and prompts for several other applications, including zsh, bash, tmux, IPython, Awesome, i3 and Qtile. However, this fork is designed to be used in particular as a replacement for i3's i3bar.** Features -------- For general features, consult the documentation of the original powerline.

