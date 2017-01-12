powerline adapter and/or wifi wich is best for ping3

I live out in the sticks and wondered wich would be better for my ping time. my isp is dsl and I get 12mb's would wifi or a powerline adapter kit be better for my ping? also with a powerline adapter I have a 200mbs adapter fairly cheap one from netgear would a better quality or higher mbs make any difference in ping time as I don't see my one computer as maxing out the 200mbs limit only other things that run onb network that I know is at most 2cell phones that use wifi

