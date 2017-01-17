Power management: Bluetooth portable generator introduced
Utility equipment : Briggs & Stratton Corporation has brought to market the first Bluetooth-enabled portable generator available for purchase. The Briggs & Stratton 8,000 Watt** Elite Seriesa Portable Generator with StatStationA Wireless featuring Bluetooth technology is now listed on Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com.
