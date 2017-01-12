Panasonic Brings Toughpad Rugged Tabl...

Panasonic Brings Toughpad Rugged Tablet to the Android World

19 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

Panasonic, long recognized for its line of rugged PCs and mobile devices that run Windows, has introduced a Toughpad tablet running the Android operating system. The value in the Panasonic Toughpad line is delivered through its ruggedness.

