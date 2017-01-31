Norwalk company buys WiFi management firm
On Jan. 31, 2017, Norwalk, Conn.-based Datto announced its acquisition of Open Mesh, a Portland, Ore. company with systems to manage WiFi networks remotely for hotels, universities and other large organizations.
