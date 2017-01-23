Nordic (NOD.$OL) Semiconductor nRF52 ...

Nordic (NOD.$OL) Semiconductor nRF52 Series-based Bluetooth low...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

Nordic Semiconductor nRF52 Series-based Bluetooth low energy and NFC module offers ultra-compact wireless solution for smart cards and wearables NXT-ID's IoT Stamp module employs Nordic's nRF52832 SoC to deliver connectivity solution for space-constrained low power IoT applications January 24, 2017 Nordic Semiconductor announces that Melbourne, FL-based security technology company, NXT-ID , has selected Nordic's nRF52832 Bluetooth low energy System-on-Chip to provide Bluetooth low energy and Near Field Communication wireless connectivity for its 'IoT Stamp' module. The module is designed for integration into wearables, portable devices, and Internet of Things applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,238,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC