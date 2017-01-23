Nordic (NOD.$OL) Semiconductor nRF52 Series-based Bluetooth low...
Nordic Semiconductor nRF52 Series-based Bluetooth low energy and NFC module offers ultra-compact wireless solution for smart cards and wearables NXT-ID's IoT Stamp module employs Nordic's nRF52832 SoC to deliver connectivity solution for space-constrained low power IoT applications January 24, 2017 Nordic Semiconductor announces that Melbourne, FL-based security technology company, NXT-ID , has selected Nordic's nRF52832 Bluetooth low energy System-on-Chip to provide Bluetooth low energy and Near Field Communication wireless connectivity for its 'IoT Stamp' module. The module is designed for integration into wearables, portable devices, and Internet of Things applications.
