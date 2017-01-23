Nokia analysis demonstrates significa...

Nokia analysis demonstrates significant financial benefits for large...

Enterprise Private Cloud Total Cost of Ownership model forecasts a minimum of 25 percent savings - over five years - on overall IT costs for large enterprises that adopt a private cloud versus a legacy IT environment; break-even in less than three years Analysis applies to OpenStack -based private clouds, coupled with software defined networking technology and built with off-the-shelf components from a range of vendors Espoo, Finland - Most large enterprises can save a minimum of 25 percent on their IT costs over five years by moving to a private cloud from a legacy IT environment, according to a financial analysis conducted by Nokia.

