New Switches Fit Challenging Wireless Device Locations
Network device maker NetGear has introduced two switches intended to help administrators support power over Ethernet devices in challenging locations. The new line uses a "Virtually Anywhere" mounting system that enables the switches to be installed vertically, horizontally, against a flat surface or in perpendicular placement.
