Need help installing wifi card on sff desktop with wind...1

It's an Optiplex 3010 SFF that Dell says takes dw1530 PCIe WLAN card and the expansion slots are PCIe x1 So do I put the wlan card into an Wireless PCI-E to PCI-E Express X1 Adapter card, and if so is this my best option, especially as it has the new Windows 10 Pro 64 which I've been reading can give some old wireless cards trouble.

