NDMC ties up with MTNL in second attempt at offering free Wi-Fi

With its ambitious Wi-Fi project in Connaught Place and Khan Market losing popularity due to poor connectivity, New Delhi Municipal Council has now tied up with MTNL in a fresh attempt at offering free internet connectivity in its areas. NDMC had partnered with Tata Teleservices in 2014 to provide the service in inner and outer circles of Connaught Place, one of the significant business and leisure centres in the city.

