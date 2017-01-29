NASA's reconfigurable radio can track planes over oceans
When the 66 Iridium Next satellites are already in orbit, air traffic controllers and pilots will be able to track all flights, even planes flying across ocean. That's because the satellites are equipped with reconfigurable radios called AppSTAR , which NASA built together with Florida-based Harris Corporation.
