MOTU Announces Three new Audio Interfaces

MOTU is debuting three new audio interfaces with complementary digital audio I/O configurations, flexible routing, stand-alone mixing, AVB/TSN networking and connectivity to a host computer through class compliant, high-speed USB 2.0 . All three units share the same advanced features as MOTU's other latest-generation interfaces, including proven, ultra low-latency USB drivers, flexible internal routing, 48-channel mixing, DSP effects and Wi-Fi control.

