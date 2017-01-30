Meet Lovely, the sex toy that's like ...

Meet Lovely, the sex toy that's like a FitBit for your dick

You've got data from every other moment of your waking life, why shouldn't you have it for your sexual encounters too? That's exactly what Lovely - a new wearable that is part tracker, part sex toy - is aiming to provide. The device, on sale today for $169, is essentially a stretchy silicone ring worn around the base of the penis - though it could also be put on a finger or a dildo .

