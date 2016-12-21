Linksys Velop Home WiFi Mesh Network Router Announced
WiFi mesh devices seem to be pretty popular these days. Google recently launched their own efforts with Google WiFi , and it seems that Linksys has no interest in giving up their market share to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ubergizmo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC