Link Mini NAS and Wireless Hotspot from Fasetto at CES - Geek News Central

Fasetto are making good on their promises from last year's CES with the announcement of the Fasetto Link, a palm-sized pocket NAS and communications hotspot. Building on the Fasetto's cross-platform cloud storage, the Link is a 2" by 1" cuboid, packing in 2 TB of storage and a range of communication technologies, including WiFi, Bluetooth and LTE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Geek News Central.