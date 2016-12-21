Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 devices get sexier designs, faster chips

The venerable ThinkPad brand will turn 25 this year, and Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 devices will kick off celebrations with a slew of upgrades including sexier designs, faster processors, and screens with thinner borders. The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop , ThinkPad X1 Tablet and ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 are smaller, thinner and lighter than ever before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.