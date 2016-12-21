Lenovo P2 with 5,100mAh battery to so...

Lenovo P2 with 5,100mAh battery to soon launch in India; here's everything we know so far

The Lenovo P2's massive battery is good enough to offer up to 78 hours of talktime, and can charge other devices too. Lenovo took the wraps off the P2 at IFA 2016, and nearly four months later, the smartphone is set to be launched in India.

