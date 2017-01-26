Klipfone Bluetooth headset is easily ...

Klipfone Bluetooth headset is easily accessible at all times

Klipfone has looked to an Indiegogo crowd-funding campaign in order to raise the necessary amount of dough for its innovative Bluetooth headset . This particular Bluetooth headset comes with a patented form-factor which enables it to clip directly onto smartphones, ensuring that it is easily accessible at all times without missing a beat.

