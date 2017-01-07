JLab Audio steps into the truly wireless earbud arena with True Wireless Epic Air Bluetooth Earbuds
True wireless headphones, those in-ear Bluetooth headphones that have neither a cord connecting them to music or to each other, are the cutting edge of gadget technology. Most people have been excited to try them, but often are frustrated by poor connectivity performance, poor fit, short battery life, or a combination of factors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gadgeteer.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC