JLab Audio Launches Party Series Wireless Multiroom Bluetootha Speakers
Including two speakers in the collection, the Block Party and the House Party, users can connect as many as eight speakers throughout their home. From patio to bedroom, the Party Series require no wires, no Wi-Fi, and no apps, only the speakers themselves, with a 5.8 GHz frequency allowing the entire home to fill with 3D Sound without any worry of losing a connection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec 15
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC