JBL reveals its Cinema SB450 sound bar with wireless sub, Playlist...

Harman subsidiary JBL took the wraps off nine new audio products at CES on Wednesday, but we think this trio is the most interesting of the bunch: The Cinema SB450 sound bar is a 2.1-channel home theater system with a wireless sub, the Playlist is a table-top speaker with integrated Chromecast audio-streaming technology, and the BassPro Go is a portable Bluetooth speaker. While the BassPro Go name will conjure images of fishing trips for some, it is nonetheless the most compelling announcement of the three.

