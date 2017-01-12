Jamaica's second public Wi-Fi facility launched at Mandela Park
Mandela Park is now officially the second public Wi-Fi facility in Jamaica, following Thursday, January 12) launch staged by the Universal Service Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Science Energy and Technology the Fund's USF ConnectJA project. Making the point that "2017 will be bigger and better when it comes to technological development," Dr. the Honourable Andrew Wheatly MP and Minister of Science Energy and Technology endorsed the launch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Bce Inc. (Bce) Shares Bought by Tower Research ...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
|Getting your old headphones to work with the iP...
|Sep '16
|Crystal_Clear722
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC