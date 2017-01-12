Jamaica's second public Wi-Fi facilit...

Jamaica's second public Wi-Fi facility launched at Mandela Park

Mandela Park is now officially the second public Wi-Fi facility in Jamaica, following Thursday, January 12) launch staged by the Universal Service Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Science Energy and Technology the Fund's USF ConnectJA project. Making the point that "2017 will be bigger and better when it comes to technological development," Dr. the Honourable Andrew Wheatly MP and Minister of Science Energy and Technology endorsed the launch.

Chicago, IL


