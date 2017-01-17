Industrial wireless sensing IoT market to hit 35 billion USD by 2021
A recently published report by global IoT market research firm ON World contends that adoption of wireless sensor network technologies is driving growth for the industrial IoT, and that wireless sensing, tracking and control equipment and associated services will reach $35 billion over the next five years for industrial automation, agriculture, construction and related markets.
