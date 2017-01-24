iLuv Now Shipping Elegant WiFi Cloud-based 2K HD Video Camera, mySight 2K
Today, IoT developer iLuv Creative Technology began shipping the newest addition to their smart device collection: the mySight 2K. The mySight 2K has since been gaining buzz and attracting a wealth of attention from press and consumers due to its beautifully elegant metallic structure, as well as its abundance of key features.
