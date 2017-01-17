How to build your own Bluetooth Smart...

How to build your own Bluetooth Smart thermometer

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Electronics Weekly

Check out a new post on the Arduino blog , showing how to build your own Bluetooth Smart thermometer, based on a Genuino 101, a digital temperature sensor and smartphone app. In terms of components, you will need a Genuino 101 , a SparkFun Digital Temperature Sensor Breakout , a generic breadboard and some jumper wires .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,643 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC