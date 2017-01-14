Here's How the Wireless Networks Are Preparing for Donald Trump's Inauguration Spectacle

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States will be a stress test for the infrastructure of Washington, D.C. Supporters, protesters, reporters, and spectators will descend on the capital around January 20, clogging streets and filling eateries. From the Capitol and the White House to the Lincoln Memorial, the National Mall will be teeming with more than a million additional visitors.

