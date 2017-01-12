Guyana government spending millions to improve Internet connections at public buildings
Guyana is to spend an estimated GUY$114 million on installing Public Internet Access Points at public buildings including government ministries in the first quarter of this year. Presidential Advisor on eGovernment, Floyd Levi, said that the initiative will increase the opportunities and channels through which thousands of individuals will access online resources.
